These 5 Songs Define '70s Yacht Rock

Yacht rock can be tricky to define, yet is instantly identifiable upon hearing it. Characterized by a silky-smooth, slickly produced sound, soulful vocals, and catchy hooks, this particular strain of soft rock became pervasive during the late 1970s. While yacht rock has been much maligned over the years, the passage of time has brought a new appreciation for a seemingly lightweight sound that has left a heavy imprint.

Of course, yacht rock wasn't recognized as such at the time, and has only been known by that imprimatur since the early 2000s, popularized by a comedic web series titled "Yacht Rock." What listeners may not know is that many yacht rock hits feature the same group of musicians — essentially the late-'70s version of the iconic Wrecking Crew of the 1960s, some of whom had worked with Steely Dan and went on to form Toto. Meanwhile, former Steely Dan vocalist Michael McDonald became a ubiquitous presence within the yacht rock ouvre.

When we picked these five songs, five decades after they were released, we chose the handful that have remained so enduringly popular and instantly identifiable that we can only conclude that they define '70s yacht rock.