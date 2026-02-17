Strange Cold Cases From The 1970s That Remain Unsolved

In today's world, advanced forensic techniques and innovative investigative methods have helped solve many cold cases. That, along with the fact that people typically carry location trackers in their cell phones, offers many more clues for investigators when people go missing or die in mysterious ways. Still, numerous cases of people dying or vanishing under mind-boggling circumstances persist, and many from the 1970s — long before the digital age — are still unsolved. In some instances, bodies were found with neither a hint of foul play nor a plausible suspect; in others, individuals simply disappeared, without warning, seemingly from the face of the planet.

The D.B. Cooper plane hijacking and Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance are among the most high-profile cold cases from the '70s, but they're far from the only ones. And a half-century later, we haven't given up on these cold cases; law enforcement, mainstream media outlets, and independent watchdog groups continue to raise awareness about them. After all, there are many examples of decades-long unexplained deaths solved with DNA testing or people who went missing and were found years later. And, admit it or not, the public always has its eye on such mysteries, no matter how old — or seemingly unsolvable — they may be.