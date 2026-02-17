5 Rock Songs From 1987 That Sound Even Cooler Today

The year 1987 was a rich and colorful time in the world of rock music. Big-name bands were finding ways to incorporate electronic layers into their guitar-based sounds in order to keep up with the times. Meanwhile, other acts were reaching back for a more foundational take on rock as a unique American art form. Somewhere in the middle, groups found a way to balance old and new and assert their rock status without losing their place in the evolving scene.

No matter where your tastes fell, the best rock music of 1987 had something for all musical palates. But some songs seem sealed in a time capsule, sounding even cooler today than they did back then. For a song to attain such a status, it has to carry a strong structure that doesn't give in to trends or fads and lyrics that aren't mired in period slang or filled with dated references. Each tune also needs to rock solidly enough to stir your nervous system even more ferociously now than it did when you first listened. From the funkified groove of INXS' "Devil Inside" to the soaring, plaintive strains of Heart's "Alone," here are five rockers from 1987 that sound cooler than when they dropped all those years ago.