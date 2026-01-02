These '80s Bands Changed Their Fate With One Massive Hit

It's really the rock n' roll dream, and one well established by the 1980s: A band forms and slowly rises up from its humble beginnings and earns a following. Maybe the group even sells a modest amount of records or racks up a bunch of big hits on the pop chart. That story isn't shaped like a forever upward-moving arrow, however. It may take a band years of just putting in the work — touring, writing, recording, promoting — before it reaches a new plateau of success. And even then, the group might fall off, then maybe stage a comeback to reclaim its status at the top of the rock band heap. Often, these boosts are the result of one special song — an undeniable, blockbuster smash of a hit single.

All of this seemed to happen quite a lot in the '80s. Many bands that toiled throughout the decade got to the next level because of the attention brought to them by one particular tune. Here are five bands who enjoyed a breakthrough, new relevance, or an unlikely second act — along with fame, fortune, and accolades — in the '80s.