If You're A True Classic Rock Fan, You Want These Songs Played At Your Funeral

From its mournful opening acoustic guitar riff that David Gilmour played on a 12-string to the lyrics that give the song its name — "How I wish, how I wish you were here" — in the song's single chorus, "Wish You Were Here" has all the hallmarks of a funeral-appropriate song. Even the outro, which includes the sound of blowing wind, gives the tune a sense of loss.

The song from Pink Floyd's 1975 album of the same name, like the rest of the album, is about absence, according to Roger Waters. The song, in part, relates to Waters' loss of his father when he was a child. "My father has been a central figure in everything," said Waters, the band's co-founder and main lyricist before his 1985 departure, in an AXS TV interview.

While "Shine On You Crazy Diamond," from the same album, is specifically about the loss of their bandmate and friend Syd Barrett to mental illness, "Wish You Were Here" also relates to that, although it has a broader scope. An emotionally distant Barrett, looking disheveled, unexpectedly appeared when the band was recording "Wish You Were Here." "I can't sing it without thinking about Syd,' Gilmour said in a 2012 documentary (via Christies.com). "Because of its resonance and the emotional weight it carries, it is one of our best songs." "Wish You Were Here" is a song ripe with meaning and emotion and is one any classic rock fan would want as a sendoff.