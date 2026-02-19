Forgotten High School Hits Boomers Left Behind In The '70s

The tunes of your high school experience can be as defining as the time spent in school itself, and classic hits of those (hopefully) good times can bring anyone back to right where they were when they first heard them. Tunes like Bruce Springsteen's "Born to Run" and Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" captured the spirit of a generation, but there's even more meat on the bone for this memorable era of music, and the young audience behind it.

Some tracks from the '70s high school era have gone on to become classic hits, transcending the era and memories they started with, and some have aged poorly to the point of cringe. But what about songs that were partially left behind?

These niche hits may be stuck in the past, but that makes them time capsules to a time now past. This list will look into some '70s hits that high schoolers of the time would certainly have heard, and remember now fondly. We'll hear from artists who are legends to this day, as well as those who made their mark only in their time.