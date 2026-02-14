Paul Simon Held The No. 1 Spot On Valentine's Day 50 Years Ago With A Totally Ironic Hit

"50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" is clearly about a relationship gone so bad that it not only needs an exit, but also to be freed from. That has led many to wonder who Simon's "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" is really about. The timing places the song within the timeframe of his marriage to Peggy Harper, whom he wed in 1969 and divorced in 1975. Interestingly, though, Simon has insisted that the song isn't about Harper — yet he's also never revealed who actually inspired it.

However, Simon has confirmed that the beginning of the song came to him one day out of the blue. "The opening words just popped into my mind," he told author Timothy White for his book, "Rock Lives." "'The problem is all inside your head, she said to me ...' That was the first thing I thought of. So I just started building on that line."

The singalong chorus, however, has an entirely different origin story. "The chorus, the words of that, I was teaching my son Harper, who was just, you know, young at the time, I was teaching him about rhymes ... so that was what that was about," Simon said when appearing on "The Howard Stern Show". Despite being the only composition from his solo career to reach No. 1, Simon was somewhat dismissive of "50 Ways" when he told White, "It's basically a nonsense song."