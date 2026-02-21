The Sickest Album Openers In Rock History

While the wonderful world of streaming encourages listeners to dive into musical playlists created by algorithms, most of the artists who created that music would prefer that we listen to it the way they intended it: by playing an album in its entirety, in the order in which the songs appear. For the listener, the rewards are bountiful. Hearing isolated songs from albums such as Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" or The Who's "Tommy" pales in comparison to enjoying these albums as a whole, which were intricately constructed to create a musical experience meant to take the listener on a journey.

Some albums are blessed with solid opening tracks, but for an album opener to really be truly sick, it must immediately grab us by the collar, throw us into the passenger seat, and then zoom off, taking us on a musical adventure to points unknown. When we considered the best album-opening tracks, we didn't just settle for merely good songs, but great ones that not only set the tone for what's to come, but also instantly demand the listener's attention.