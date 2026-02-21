11 Strange Stories You Forgot Were In The Bible

There are numerous examples of stories in the Bible that have become so iconic, even those who are not of the faith or have not read the book in its entirety are familiar with them. Ask the average person to imagine the creation of the world, for instance, and there's a decent chance they'll visualize Adam and Eve. David and Goliath have become a metaphor for overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds. And the narrative of the birth of Jesus Christ has become so widespread, companies all over the world design their business strategies and product schedules around the date we collectively agreed to recognize.

But for every Samson and Delilah or Sodom and Gomorrah, there's a less popular passage or chapter within the pages of the thousands-year-old tome intended to immortalize an event or impart a lesson. And while such stories are presented as actual historical accounts, it's hard to deny that many of them contain elements that can go toe-to-toe with with the best novels, TV shows, or movies in terms of pushing the limits of one's suspension of disbelief.

From a big-bellied monarch accidentally guaranteeing the success of his own assassination to a starving messianic figure losing his temper enough to end a tree with words, these are some of the strangest stories that you may have forgotten — or perhaps, didn't know — were in the Bible.