Bonnie Tyler's Total Eclipse Of The Heart Took The No. 1 Spot In 1983 — Now It's Hit Another Mega-Milestone

For four weeks in 1983, the No. 1 song in the United States was "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler, a track that just kept amassing awards in the 40-plus years since its release, including a rare, 10-figure achievement in the streaming sector. It was something of an unlikely hit for its performer and represented a major comeback for its creator. First positioned as a country singer in the 1970s and enjoying only limited success, Tyler ditched her old record label and managers in the early 1980s and was able to find collaborators to make the kind of music she actually wanted to make: big-sounding, dramatic, sweeping sagas. The only person doing that at the time was Jim Steinman, the writer-producer behind the big professional successes of Meat Loaf. Steinman concocted for Tyler "Total Eclipse of the Heart," originally written for a musical about the vampire Nosferatu and then adapted from a section of the score he composed for the 1980 movie "A Small Circle of Friends."

After debuting on the Hot 100 in July 1983, the irresistibly melodramatic and overwrought "Total Eclipse of the Heart" hit No. 1 just eight weeks later. And just slightly less than 43 years later, "Total Eclipse of the Heart" made news again when it was streamed for the one billionth time.