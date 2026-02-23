Rock Stars Who Left Their Successful Bands For Flop Solo Projects

Sometimes, when established and successful rock stars take a chance on themselves and leave their bands behind in pursuit of a solo career — they totally fail. It seems like breaking away from a popular group just might be the next logical step for a major musician — they could feel like they've done everything they can do within the limitations of the band they started years earlier, whose sound they're no longer interested in pursuing. Perhaps a rock star just wants to do something different, or they don't want to have to get permission from the rest of the band to take a creative risk. But a bit of ego probably comes into play more often than not — rock stars theoretically go solo because they're tired of sharing the spotlight with other musicians they view as their lesser.

Going at it alone has worked out well for enough rockers that it must provide encouragement to those musicians on the fence about the decision. But while a solo stand worked out for the likes of Sting, Paul Simon, and Stevie Nicks, it was a disastrously poor calculation for so many others. Here are some rock stars who left their bands for a solo thing that quickly and spectacularly bombed.