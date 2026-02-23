If You're A True Classic Rock Fan, These 5 Lyrics Absolutely Make You Wince

Chunky guitar riffs, swaggering vocals and enough cowbell to put Wisconsin (aka "America's Dairyland") to shame. These sounds go straight to classic rock fans' pleasure centers. In fact, the only thing that can harsh our buzz is the genre's penchant for the occasional wince-inducing lyric. For every evocative gem like Led Zeppelin's "And as we wind on down the road, our shadows taller than our soul," there's Sammy Hagar's "Hot, sweet cherries on the vine." Sorry Sammy, but cherries grow on trees.

Corny lyrics sound even worse when they come from a solid artist. We expect so much better from Alice Cooper than, "And we got no principals; And we got no intelligence; We can't even think of a word that rhymes" — particularly on a classic like "School's Out." Everybody has an off day, but did Prince really have to stick with, "Brother Maurice will be 'round in a minute; With a bucket, filled in it, squirrel meat," without writing a second draft?

In choosing these regrettable lapses of judgement we're passing by dumb yet subversively smart lyrics like The Ramones' "I Wanna Be Sedated." We're also overlooking often misheard lyrics — "Scuse me while I kiss this guy," instead of "Scuse me while I kiss the sky," on Jimi Hendrix's "Purple Haze." Instead, these are lyrics we hope we've heard wrong — but were instead delivered with intent by established artists. Somebody smart and creative thought they were a good idea at the time, which is why they're so mortifying now.