5 Rock Songs From 1976 That Sound Even Cooler Today

One of the bands that proved instrumental in moulding the sound of U.K. punk was the Sex Pistols. Fronted by the mercurial vocalist Johnny Rotten, the Sex Pistols was a snarling unit that signalled danger to the British establishment of the mid-1970s, with "Anarchy in the U.K." seeming to suggest that the band intended to destroy the status quo exactly in the manner that the British tabloid press feared.

That the song was an undeniable rocker, with far more in common with the hard rock of the early 1970s than the new generation of punks might have liked to have admitted at the time, goes some way to explaining how it managed to be such a huge commercial hit, for a time at least. Signed to record label EMI, the band released "Anarchy" as their debut single amid a storm of controversy: it managed to sell 55,000 copies in Britain and hit No. 38 in the singles charts, before it was banned by the BBC and pulled from sale by the band's label, which also dropped Sex Pistols from its roster.

Perhaps because of the controversy, the Sex Pistols became the de facto British punk band of the generation. The ensuing album, "Never Mind the B*******, Here's The Sex Pistols," which was released on the Virgin label, contained the banned single and has gone down as a classic punk album. Though the Sex Pistols failed to establish any real longevity, the fear instilled in some sections of the public by the release of the band's first single, which has lost none of its snarl, demonstrated punk's aggressive power.