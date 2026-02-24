5 Flop Songs From 1970 We Can't Help But Love

"New Morning" is a particularly forgotten project in Bob Dylan's extensive discography, but on it is the stellar track "The Man in Me," which has become a solid hit in the years since its release. Otherwise, though, no one really remembers this album, but the strange, open-verse "Three Angels" is worth a circle back.

At only a little over two minutes in length, "Three Angels" sees Dylan deliver a serene and magical poetry reading of sorts over a soulful, smooth instrumental. Its organ and soft strings set the backdrop of a starry winter night behind Dylan's laidback voice in a nearly ASMR arrangement: "Three angels up above the street / Each one playing a horn / Dressed in green robes with wings that stick out / They've been there since Christmas morn."

The song received a bit of attention when Timothée Chalamet covered it during his musical guest performance on "Saturday Night Live" in January 2025, but it otherwise has rarely been noticed. Sitting as the penultimate track on the 12-song LP, "Three Angels" was never made to be a hit. With its lackadaisical nature and lack of a chorus or singalong melody, it may be an unorthodox listen, but it's worth appreciating as a quiet, contemplative track full of robust lyrics that can be differently meaningful to any beholder.