5 Classic Rock Songs From 1970 We'll Be Blasting On Repeat 'Til The Day We Die

1970 was the golden age of classic rock, when the growing swagger of the bands of the 1960s combined with new heights in terms of groove and heaviness to produce some of the most infectiously hard-rocking songs of all time. But which are those classic rock songs from 1970 that stand up best to repeat listening? We think we may have the answer.

When it comes to rock, the tunes that you want to keep blasting all night long generally have two things in common: a driving, high-tempo rhythm section that you want to keep banging your head to, as well as irresistible, heavy riffs that barely let up during the duration of the track, allowing you to enjoy it in a hypnotic loop that allows you to convince yourself that the song never really ends.

That means absolutely no folk rock — so we're afraid that Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge over Troubled Water," one of the biggest songs of 1970 and one of the greatest rock songs of all time, doesn't fit the bill. Neither does the Beatles' "Let It Be," which, as a ballad, doesn't have the hard-rocking energy that we're looking for. Sorry. Even tracks that undeniably rock, like Deep Purple's classic "Speed King," don't make the cut because it's extended into features a subdued keyboard passage that's liable to take any music fan out of their rock trance. But luckily, 1970 was a year replete with relentless classic rock numbers — here are the most addictive of them.