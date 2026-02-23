Barry Manilow Wrote A Jingle In 1975 That Is Still Embedded In Our Subconscious Today

"I am stuck on Band-Aid brand, 'cause Band-Aid's..." — what comes next? If you found yourself hearing "stuck on me" in your head, then you're one of millions who have been exposed to one of the catchiest jingles in history. Plus — you're a secret Barry Manilow fan.

You see, Manilow didn't just burst onto the scene as a hitmaking crooner. Before he was a star, Manilow made a living writing jingles for countless brands, several of which remain embedded in our collective subconscious today.

One of these was Band-Aid's famous jingle that is still in use more than half a century after Manilow wrote it alongside lyricist Donald B. Wood in 1975. Remarkably, the jingle came to the pair "in one pass," according to Manilow, who discussed the composition at the 50th anniversary celebration of the CLIO Awards in Las Vegas in 2009, where he received an honorary award for his jingles (per Adweek).