5 Old Rock Tunes We'll Be Blasting On Repeat 'Til The Day We Die

One of the miracles of rock music is that some tunes simply refuse to date. Many decades after they were first composed and recorded — often using equipment and techniques so basic that they would astound us today — some cuts still reverberate with the raw energy that makes rock great.

To prove it, here are five lesser-known rock tracks that have been around for more than 60 years, yet still have huge replay value to listeners today. They date from rock's formative years, when the genre was still emerging from its roots in blues and R&B, before the advent of hard rock, stadium rock, and the innumerable sub-genres that followed.

Nevertheless, all of these tunes rock as hard today as when they were first released. For this list, we've selected comparatively lesser-known classics: either hidden gems by famous artists that have been overshadowed by bigger hits, or tracks from musicians whose fame has faded, but which will nevertheless get you hitting the repeat button. Enjoy.