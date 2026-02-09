Songs From The Last 100 Years That Sound Even Cooler Today

It's easy to dismiss other generations' popular music, and to an extent it's sort of a rite of passage. Traditionally, what your parents listened to is boring, and what your children and/or "kids today" listen to is simply awful and cacophonous — barely music at all. And while every living generation is guilty of a certain number of assaults against musical taste, it's important not to let the worst stand for the whole. Despite how boomers vote, Gen Xers complain, millennials kill everything from mayonnaise to mortgages, and Gen Z dresses (feel free to insert your own favorite intergenerational beefs here), every cohort has laid down a few tracks worth revisiting.

For this list, we've chosen one song from every sixth year for the past 100, so 1926, 1936, 1946, etc. Some of these songs are especially representative of their eras, in either theme or musicianship, while others have timeless themes that contemporary audiences still respond to, and a couple showcase the work of artists and genres that had significant influences on subsequent music. We've shied away from the most famous songs in each era to give some more obscure classics time to shine, though some of these are B-sides from big-name artists. And most importantly, they all still slap.