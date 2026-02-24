5 Shoegaze Songs From The '90s To Soundtrack Your Dreams

One of the strangest and most singular genres to branch out from the tree of rock in the '80s, shoegaze reached its peak in the early '90s, bringing a whole new world of dreaminess to the sonic landscape. Building off the meditative explorations of dream pop bands like Cocteau Twins and the avant-garde experimentations of new wave acts like Siouxsie and the Banshees, shoegaze pushed rock into a new, cerebral territory, turning songs into soundscapes and riffs into walls of textured guitar.

The end result of all this evolution is a genre characterized by its etherealness. With its trademark effect-laden guitars and muted vocals, shoegaze is one of the most dreamlike subgenres out there. Even its performers, stereotypically playing with their eyes at their feet and singing about probing their innermost feelings, seem almost in a dream, if not directly channeling one. To reach that Lynchian place of surrealism and introspection, here are five shoegaze songs from the '90s to soundtrack your dreams.