Stars Who Can't Stand Bruce Dickinson

Up on stage, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson croons about running to the hills and running for your life. Offstage, though, he never runs from an argument or sharing his opinion on matters — even when others don't ask him for it. What happens as a result of this? The expected: Dickinson turns himself into public enemy No. 1 and develops a laundry list of haters.

Despite Dickinson and Ozzy Osbourne being part of the richest metal bands in the world and bona fide music legends, they can't stand each other. And if people think the Prince of Darkness' disdain for Dickinson runs deep, then wait until they hear the colorful language that his wife, Sharon, used to describe the Iron Maiden vocalist. Similarly, Dickinson ensured his name won't feature on the guest list for Riot Fest any time soon after he insulted the punk rock genre and called it "rubbish," although the Dead Kennedys provided him with a succinct reply that could change his mind if he ever logged into his Facebook account.

While Dickinson might not find himself embroiled in the fiercest feuds in heavy metal, he still finds a way to ruffle feathers and have his enemies secretly whispering that Blaze Bayley was a better front man for Iron Maiden. So, let's take a look at who said what and why about Mr. Dickinson.