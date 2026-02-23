This Charming Instrumental Love Song Held The No. 1 Spot The Longest In 1960

No song spent more time in the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 pop chart in 1960 than "Theme from 'A Summer Place,'" a pleasant and engaging love song that doesn't need words to create a mood. Its nine weeks at the peak position helped make it Billboard's most popular song of 1960 and the third-biggest single of the entire decade, trailing Chubby Checker's "The Twist" and the Beatles' "Hey Jude," which held the No. 1 spot the longest in 1968. Credited to Percy Faith and His Orchestra, the tune is sweet and heart-swelling, dramatic and commanding, as gently played, staccato notes dance around a wall of sound built by numerous stringed instruments played in unison. Remarkably, "Theme from 'A Summer Place'" is an instrumental — no lyrics were necessary to convey all that romance.

While it may seem odd that a conductor is responsible for the biggest song of a year after the arrival of rock 'n' roll, Faith was a respected musician who knew his way around moving music. After his soundtrack cut "Song from Moulin Rouge" outsold all other singles in 1953 and his music for "Love Me or Leave Me" netted a 1956 Academy Award nomination, producers of the 1959 film "A Summer Place" hired Faith to produce and record a work by composer Max Steiner. When all was said and done, "Theme From 'A Summer Place'" was a monumentally successful, long-running No. 1 love song — and more popular than the romantic film that inspired it.