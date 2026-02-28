'90s Alternative Rockers Who Blew Our Socks Off With A No. 1 Hit Only To Disappear

The rock scene of the '90s was a liminal space in musical history, where hair metal gave way to alt rock, a mix of everything from crunchy grunge to dreamy shoegaze tunes. Garage-band spirit came roaring back with a vengeance and a collection of new voices — there was talent aplenty, with eager bands that had the goods and were poised to deliver. Among the '90s musicians we completely forgot about resides a rogue's gallery of one-hit wonders who watched their star streak to the top of the charts only to have it fizzle immediately afterward.

The way we see it, a real socks-knocker-offer of an alt-rock tune captures the subversive spirit of the music scene in the '90s. To us, if an alt-rock song spirits us back to the decade in which it became popular, it's a keeper, no matter what happened to the band afterward. It has to capture the edgy sensibility of a scene that eschewed standard rock for a bold new version of the genre's format. And of course, these songs had to be chart-toppers with no equal follow-up success in order to qualify the bands as one-hit wonders.

The triumph of songs like "Sex and Candy," the hit that wouldn't quit by Marcy Playground, and everyone's favorite last-call sing-along, "Closing Time" by Semisonic, was undeniable. So much so that we really thought these acts were destined to make more hits. They may still be playing music somewhere, but they essentially vanished after breaking big.