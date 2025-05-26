'90s Musicians We Completely Forgot About

The 1990s were a particularly explosive and diverse period for music. Long gone were the days of the monoculture, with one form of pop rock ruling the airwaves. Instead, music continued to splinter into various genres and subgenres. The rise of different radio formats, the popularity of the affordable CD, and MTV still playing music videos helped grunge, gangsta rap, pop rap, throwback hard rock, dance pop, and soft rock all enjoy a historically creative and lucrative period.

So much vital music came out of the 1990s that not all of it could last forever. While there were plenty of one-hit wonders who deserved more than 15 minutes of fame, and lots of singers, bands, and groups that sold millions of albums and racked up memorable hits, many of the era's most notable musicians have had their names obscured and almost forgotten by the passage of time. We thought they'd be all-timers, or even members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, not relics in less than three decades' time. Dig out your CD wallet, fire up the five-disc changer, and reminisce about all these acts forever tied to the '90s, for better or for worse.