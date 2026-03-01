These 5 Songs Capture What '60s Surf Rock Was All About

To learn what surf rock in the 1960s was all about, just find the songs that established the formula. That distinctive surf rock concept was inspired by and romanticized the California surf culture of the early '60s. Until groups like the Beach Boys came around and started singing about how surfing is neat, surf rock bands were usually instrumental outfits. They didn't need words to convey what it was like to ride a wave until it hit the shore — they could do that with their guitars.

An analysis of dozens of old surf rock records revealed something: The most insightful and inventive recordings aimed to replicate the sounds and sensations of surfing. We think that goal is achieved through particular techniques and approaches. To us, the best surf rock songs are uptempo, pushed along by persistent, insistent drumming and rapidly picked electric guitar with a dreamy tone obtained by applying reverb and vibrato and bending some strings. Good surf songs, we suggest, become classic surf songs if the bands can re-create both crashing waves and adrenaline rushes. It's a soundtrack for surfing or thinking about surfing — these songs all rock hard but with palpable restraint, not unlike a surfer navigating monster waves with skill and unflappability.

Here are five such songs by bands that caught the right wave and helped originate and perfect '60s instrumental surf rock.