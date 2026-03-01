Strange Things About Star Trek You Never Knew

In 1966, the first season of "Star Trek" aired, introducing the Enterprise, its crew, and the many exotic-forehead-bearing alien species they encountered to TV audiences. It was the genesis of a franchise that, across a number of films, series, books, and other media, would become one of the most popular in the world. The original series only ran for three seasons and 79 episodes, seemingly making it an unlikely show to have grown into a huge cultural juggernaut, but "Star Trek" had that proverbial "it" that got fans hooked, making lifelong aficionados even of people too young to have been around for the original airing.

The Enterprise crew's onscreen adventures with green-skinned women and complex alien politics were exciting enough, but behind-the-scenes anecdotes have added another layer to Star Trek fan culture. With a connection to hereditary Jewish priesthood, a footnote in the American Civil Rights movement, and an illustrative example of how to let copyright law help make an unscrupulous lyricist a bit of cash, the Star Trek universe's strange trove of stories doesn't end with what's in the episodes.