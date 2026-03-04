In the music industry, reinvention is often the only means of survival in an ever-changing landscape, a constantly shifting world in which what was hot on Monday can become stale and tired by Friday. Within this competitive milieu, failing to maintain relevance can doom even the most promising act. Some artists, in fact, have made careers out of constant shape-shifting; David Bowie, for example, donned and discarded so many personas it's tough to keep track of them all.

Sometimes, rockers' embrace of a new version of themselves can prove wildly successful. For example, Tina Turner's shift toward rock in the 1980s ushered in the most successful chapter in her career, while there's an argument to be made that Madonna's constant musical rejuvenation likely extended a career that may have otherwise peaked in the 1980s had she stayed in the same lane.

Yet for all those success stories, there are also occasions when artists' attempt to reinvent themselves fell flat. Snoop Dogg's rebrand as reggae singer Snoop Lion was met with a collective shrug, while Vanilla Ice squandered the success of his rap hit "Ice Ice Baby" by pivoting to nu-metal with "Hard to Swallow," an album that was both mocked and ignored. To delve into some of the most classic missteps in rock history, read on for a look at rock stars who tried to reinvent themselves but flopped.