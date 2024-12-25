The Messed Up Reality Of KISS
KISS rocked and rolled their way into legend. Whether it be because of their iconic makeup and instantly recognizable costumes, hit songs like "I Was Made For Lovin' You," "Rock and Roll All Nite," and "Lick It Up," or a combination of both, no one can deny the mark the group left on the genre and the music industry as a whole. However, there's a darker side to the band that's often hushed, locked away, and never spoken about.
That messed-up reality includes events such as KISS using their own blood for a comic book, their merchandising team instituting a hostile takeover of a fan club, and the questionable nature of the lyrical content of one of their most famous songs. It doesn't end there, though, as one member even accused another of crossing a major line with their significant other.
Of course, this band is no stranger to controversy and scandal — and the number of stars who can't stand KISS is a lengthy list — but some of these upcoming facts wander off into the realm of the strange, bizarre, and — quite frankly — concerning. So, buckle up and prepare to read all about the dark truth of KISS.
KISS used their actual blood in a comic book
When it comes to merchandising opportunities, KISS never turned down the chance to add a few extra zeroes to their bank accounts, regardless of how silly and unrelated it might have seemed to their image. That being said, when considering their over-the-top costumes and on-stage personas, it's easy to see how the brand lends itself well to the world of comic books and superheroes. In 1977, Marvel Comics brought the Demon, Starchild, Cat, and Space Ace to their pages in "Marvel Comics Super Special" #1. On the cover, it boasted that KISS' real blood was used in the making of the comic book.
Gene Simmons claimed it wasn't the band's idea to do this, but the suggestion came from members of their management team, so they flew out to Marvel's plant and mixed their blood with ink intended for the comic. To anyone hearing this story, it sounds like a publicity stunt and an urban legend that doesn't sound too far-fetched for rock 'n' roll standards. According to Snopes, though, the event is entirely true — KISS provided their blood to the comic. Not only were there photos of the process, but a notary public was also on hand to witness the band adding their blood to the red ink, and even issued a certificate of authenticity.
There was a takeover of the fan club when it became noticeable
Like any other band, KISS toiled and moiled in the early years. Success didn't come easy, as they needed to convince the fans and music industry of their ability and star power. One of the group's biggest supporters was Bill Starkey. In the 1970s, he discovered KISS' music and transformed into a mega fan.
Unhappy with how the band wasn't receiving the recognition he believed they deserved, he co-founded the KISS Army fan club. Starkey and others rallied to promote KISS to anyone and everyone — even running campaigns to get their music played on radio. "For me, KISS is all about the music," Starkey told the Indianapolis Star. "It was never about the costumes. The whole idea behind the KISS Army was to get them on the radio, because we liked the songs."
Starkey and the KISS Army's efforts were eventually recognized by the band. He met them, received a "KISS Honorary Member" plaque, and was told that his hometown of Terre Haute, Indianapolis, would serve as the official headquarters for the fan club. Then, in 1976, Boutwell Enterprises — which was responsible for KISS' merchandising — sent a letter to Starkey informing him that it was taking over the KISS Army from him. Boutwell turned the fan club into a money machine, making a reported $5,000 a day in membership fees. Despite starting it all and assembling the troops, Starkey didn't receive a single penny here.
KISS' song 'Christine Sixteen' is downright creepy
Bands from KISS' heyday loved to sing about sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll. While KISS didn't venture into the "drugs" part of the equation, they loved to croon about intercourse and everything associated with it. A few of their tracks headed deep into misogynistic terrain as well; however, there's one particular song that's totally creepy in hindsight and even back then.
"Christine Sixteen" — which is from the 1977 album "Love Gun" — leaves nothing to the imagination. It's a song about an older man who's in love — or lust — with a 16-year-old girl called Christine. Written and sung by Gene Simmons, who is the least popular member of KISS and was 28 years old at the time of the song's release, the lyrics feature eye-popping descriptions, including the following shocking verse: "When I saw you coming out of the school that day, that day I knew, I knew, Christine, I've got to have you." While KISS is far from being the first rock band to sing about underage girls, this is one track that just hasn't aged well and turns the stomach of anyone who listens to a grown, adult man sing about starting a relationship with a teenager.
They were kicked off a Michael Jackson tribute concert
Even after Michael Jackson's death in 2009, the King of Pop's legend lived on. In 2011, an event dubbed "Michael Forever: The Tribute Concert" was organized for Cardiff, Wales. One of the artists announced for the big show was KISS. However, MJ fans were having none of it, protesting at the rockers' inclusion on the bill because of controversial statements Gene Simmons made after Jackson's death, where he suggested the child molestation allegations surrounding MJ were true.
Jackson's estate also weighed in, writing a letter to the organizers, Global Live Events, to express their disappointment about the addition of KISS in lieu of Simmons' comments. The uproar forced the organizers to take action. Speaking to CNN, Global Live Events then-CEO Chris Hunt stated that it was the fan outrage that "alerted [them] to these unfortunate statements." Hunt apologized on behalf of the organization and said: "Under the circumstances we fully agree that even though KISS is a band Michael admired, we have no choice but to rescind our invitation to them to appear in our tribute concert."
KISS forced a journalist to change shirts during an interview
KISS entered the infamous list of stars who are absolute terrors to interview after an uncomfortable Q&A session with a South American reporter. As the interviewer attempted to ask questions to the band, Paul Stanley noticed that the person wore an Iron Maiden shirt. Now, there doesn't appear to be any beef between the bands — in fact, they have toured before — but something about this irked Stanley, who made a remark about how the name on the shirt isn't spelled "K.I.S.S." The journalist tried to diffuse the situation by saying that one shouldn't wear a KISS shirt to an interview with the band.
Soon enough, Gene Simmons interjected, saying, "I don't want him wearing an Iron Maiden shirt," and calling for someone to bring a KISS shirt for the reporter. Stanley explained how they loved all the guys from Iron Maiden, but the journalist should wear a KISS shirt at their concert. The interview turned uncomfortable as the reporter attempted to proceed with the questions, but the band continued to make passive-aggressive remarks about the shirt and insult the interviewer. Eventually, the journalist was forced to take off the shirt and turn it inside out before KISS played ball.
Paul Stanley claimed KISS' former members were anti-Semites
KISS' peak remains the era in which Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and Ace Frehley formed their own musical Fantastic Four. While other members have come and gone since then, this is still considered the iconic lineup and the one most cherished by fans and pundits. Time heals all wounds, except KISS' it seems, as the original lineup never managed to get back together before the band officially called time on their career in 2023.
Fences certainly weren't mended after Stanley generated controversy with his 2014 memoir titled "Face the Music: A Life Exposed." He accused both Criss and Frehley of being anti-Semites (both Stanley and Simmons are Jewish), stating that Frehley owned Nazi memorabilia and he witnessed Criss committing several racist acts. Speaking to the New York Post, Stanley once again labelled his former bandmates as anti-Semites, stating: "It's based on years and years of interactions. It's not pulled out of thin air."
Frehley denied Stanley's claims in an interview with Vice, saying: "Paul's cranky because he can't call me a drunk or a drug addict anymore. He can't say I'm unemployable. He can't say I don't show up, because I do these days. So now he's grasping at straws just to grab headlines for his goddamn book."
The group declined to play at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
In 2014, KISS received one of the ultimate accolades for any rock band: They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Considering the prestige of the event, fans wondered if the original KISS lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss would perform together on the night of festivities. After all, it wasn't too long before that when Paul Stanley said a KISS reunion was "impossible," but maybe an honor of this magnitude would change his mind?
Well, all hope was extinguished after Frehley went on a radio show and claimed that Stanley and Simmons decided they would perform with the new members, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, instead of getting the old crew back together. Criss also backed up Frehley's claims that a reunion had been squashed.
Simmons and Stanley denied Frehley and Criss' version of events, putting out an official statement that they wanted to celebrate the entire history of the band — with both past and present members. In addition, they said: "It is over 13 years since the original lineup has played together in make-up and we believe the memory of those times would not be enhanced. Contrary to claims made through the media we have never refused to play with Ace and Peter." Ultimately, Simmons and Stanley made the decision to not perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at all.
Gene Simmons made incredibly insensitive remarks
If erring on the side of caution was an Olympic sport, Gene Simmons would be Raygun. He doesn't hold his wickedly long tongue and says whatever is on his mind, regardless of who it might offend in the process. Take for instance a 2014 interview he did with Songfacts. When asked if he still gets along with the original band members from KISS, Simmons said no then veered onto the topic of how he can't stand people who feel sorry for themselves. He said: "My mother was in a concentration camp in Nazi Germany. I don't want to hear f*** all about 'the world as a harsh place.' She gets up every day, smells the roses and loves life." In addition to this, Simmons made disgusting remarks about suicide that don't need to be repeated here.
On his radio show "Sixx Sense with Nikki Sixx" (via Loudwire), Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx took umbrage with what Simmons said, calling him out as "moronic" and stating how damaging Simmons' words could be to someone experiencing depression. Taking to Facebook, Simmons walked back his comments and apologized, writing: "I was wrong and in the spur of the moment made remarks that in hindsight were made without regard for those who truly suffer the struggles of depression."
The band couldn't agree if rock is dead or not
Walk up to any random person on the street and they will have an opinion about the state of rock 'n' roll. Some will say it died in the '90s, a few might say it's on life support, while others suggest it evolved as a genre. Expectedly, the members of KISS hold their own opinions. In a September 2014 interview with Esquire, Gene Simmons bemoaned what rock has become and how there are no more opportunities for young musicians anymore. He blamed the fleeting interests of the audience and illegal file-sharing, dramatically adding: "The death of rock was not a natural death. Rock did not die of old age. It was murdered. And the real culprit is that kid's 15-year-old next-door neighbor, probably a friend of his."
Almost a decade later, Simmons' bandmate Paul Stanley was asked by Louder if he shared the same sentiment about rock. Stanley disagreed with Simmons' opinion, saying how his son plays in a rock band in Los Angeles and how their shows are always buzzing with people and excitement. He added that the genre's changed and what was once popular before might not strike a chord now, but the genre will survive in the long run.
Gene Simmons claimed to have slept with nearly 5000 women and had Polaroids of the escapades
KISS' Gene Simmons doesn't hide his opinions about drugs and alcohol. While he doesn't indulge in that kind of rockstar lifestyle, he loves to talk up his legendary escapades between the sheets — well, that is before he met actor and model Shannon Tweed who became his wife.
In a 2016 interview with The Sun, Simmons talked up the fact that he was a Lothario when KISS reached their peak popularity. He said: "I didn't do drugs in the crazy times but I did do sex. Did I sleep with 4,800 women? So they tell me. I did have the Polaroids to prove it, oh yes. But most of them were burned. Shannon and I got together with them and we had a ritual."
The pair started a bonfire and burned the pictures that Simmons had. The question is: Why was Simmons holding onto all of these photos of people for so many years?
Ace Frehley claimed that Gene Simmons groped his wife
So, what's the truth about Gene Simmons' relationship with Ace Frehley? Depends on the mood of the day, really. They have made up, broken up, then made up once again in the years after Frehley's departure from KISS. While neither man has ever been shy of letting loose in the press, Simmons' comments to Guitar World in 2019 enraged Frehley to the point in which he made eyebrow-raising comments about his former bandmate.
Simmons mentioned how the door was open for Frehley and Peter Criss to do a few songs on the band's farewell tour, but added the caveat: "Could we depend on either Ace or Peter to do a full set night after night? Not on your f***ing life."
In a now-deleted Facebook post (via USA Today), Frehley laid into Simmons for everything from slander to suggesting Simmons is a sex addict. Then, Frehley dropped another shocking allegation, writing: "The icing on the cake was when you groped my wife and propositioned her in Los Angeles at the Capitol Records building behind my back, when I was trying to help you out at one of your [shows] which I only found out about several weeks later. She was planning on pursuing a suit against you, but I told her to call it off!" Simmons didn't directly respond to Frehley's allegations, only telling the Los Angeles Times that he adores Frehley and Criss and respects what they did for KISS.
KISS sold out the brand
The accusations of selling out has always followed KISS around the music industry, since there was no item the band would turn down putting their name on. When the group retired in 2023, the expectation always was that the gravy train would continue in terms of licensing and merchandise, but no one could anticipate what happened next as KISS literally sold the entire brand.
In April 2024, news broke that KISS sold its name, image, likeness, and music catalog to Pophouse Entertainment in a deal worth a reported $300 million. Pophouse released a statement (via Variety), saying: "Our partnership will fuse the rich history and iconic status of KISS with cutting-edge technology, allowing fans — now and in the future — to experience the band like never before."
Truth be told, the deal shouldn't have surprised too many, since Pophouse was the company behind ABBA's hologram show and KISS had previously announced plans to have digital avatars of the group play concerts in 2027.
