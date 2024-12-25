The Messed Up Reality Of KISS

KISS rocked and rolled their way into legend. Whether it be because of their iconic makeup and instantly recognizable costumes, hit songs like "I Was Made For Lovin' You," "Rock and Roll All Nite," and "Lick It Up," or a combination of both, no one can deny the mark the group left on the genre and the music industry as a whole. However, there's a darker side to the band that's often hushed, locked away, and never spoken about.

That messed-up reality includes events such as KISS using their own blood for a comic book, their merchandising team instituting a hostile takeover of a fan club, and the questionable nature of the lyrical content of one of their most famous songs. It doesn't end there, though, as one member even accused another of crossing a major line with their significant other.

Of course, this band is no stranger to controversy and scandal — and the number of stars who can't stand KISS is a lengthy list — but some of these upcoming facts wander off into the realm of the strange, bizarre, and — quite frankly — concerning. So, buckle up and prepare to read all about the dark truth of KISS.