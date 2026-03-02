The Stolen Song That Cost Michael Bolton $5 Million

During the initial popularity of Michael Bolton's "Love Is a Wonderful Thing," Isley Brothers singer Ronald Isley heard the song on the radio. He liked it, if only because it reminded him of his group's forgotten song of the same name. Parts of the track seemed so familiar to Isley that he claims he initially figured Bolton had arranged to interpolate the 1966 release into the 1991 smash hit and had paid the requisite licensing fee to do so. "I was really pleased," Isley told Billboard. "Then I went out to pick up the record and looked for my credit. I was upset because the credits weren't on there."

That's about when Isley called his lawyers. On behalf of his bandmates and their company, Three Boys Music Corp., Isley sued Bolton, co-songwriter Andy Goldmark, Sony Music Entertainment (owner of Bolton's label, Columbia Records), and various other music publishing entities. Isley alleged copyright infringement, attesting that Bolton's "Love Is a Wonderful Thing" liberally swiped from The Isley Brothers' "Love Is a Wonderful Thing."

Initially filed in early 1992 as a private, unpublicized matter, news of the suit broke in June of that year. Isley was irritated that the contested song had won Bolton and Goldmark a couple of music industry awards, and he wanted the pair to give back their honors as well as pay up. "He added some words, but it's the same hook, the same melody," Isley told Billboard.