Barry Manilow Sang A Jingle In 1972 That Features One Of The Most Iconic Lines In Commercial History

Barry Manilow just might be the most adult contemporary of all adult contemporary artists. The floppy-haired crooner oozed his way into the hearts of chair-sitting concert attendees everywhere starting with his eponymous 1973 debut album and ending with over 85 million albums sold, 15 Grammy nominations and one win (for "Copacabana," about which Manilow had serious doubts), three No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, and 25 Top 40 hits from 1974 to 1983. That's a pretty impressive track record. And to think a familiar jingle was there at the very beginning of his career: "You deserve a break today."

Nowadays, folks might associate "break" in slogans with KitKats. After all, "Have a break — have a KitKat" was the product's slogan from 1957 all the way to 2004. But in 1972, it was McDonald's that wielded the line "You deserve a break today" in a TV commercial featuring smiling children filling up on some Mc-food. In the commercial, a gentle voice lilts a jingle aside a horn accompaniment and atop fast-food scenery, singing, "So much life to be lived / So much to be tried / And when you share it you get / A special feelin' inside." Then there's the main tagline, "You deserve a break today." And who is the man singing those lines? Yup. It's Barry Manilow. And even though he didn't write the jingle, it's even got a Manilow-like Vegas show-tune slowdown and crescendo leading into the chorus.

Most interestingly of all, this commercial aired before Manilow's 1973 debut album. It's just one of many jingles that kickstarted Manilow's career.