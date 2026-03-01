5 Chart-Topping Hits You Didn't Know '60s Crooner Neil Sedaka Wrote For Other Artists

Neil Sedaka was a major pop star in his own right. He enjoyed peaks as a performer in the late 1950s and early 1960s, when he was a clean-cut teen icon, and later in the 1970s as a tasteful adult contemporary singer and pianist. Three hit singles released during Sedaka's long career — "Breaking Up Is Hard to Do," "Laughter in the Rain," and "Bad Blood" — topped the Billboard Hot 100, and he charted a total of 30 times.

But beyond his own hits, Sedaka was also a songwriter who proved time and again that he could craft songs that suited other artists perfectly. Even during quieter stretches in Sedaka's career when his own records weren't massive hits, he was often in the charts as a songwriter. Here are five tracks that Sedaka wrote or co-wrote that topped charts either in the U.S. or overseas, even if he wasn't the one performing them.