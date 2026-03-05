5 Flop Songs From The '80s That Have Earned Respect From Younger Generations

The '80s were filled with plenty of high-flying music, from rock 'n' roll and synthy pop to the emergence of hip-hop and R&B. But not everything can be a hit, and lots of quality tracks are left in the dust. Maybe they're overshadowed by greater hits, buried on forgettable albums, or simply not primed for the audience of the time. Some of the flops we cover gained light to moderate success for a time but still fell away from a larger audience, and some never charted much at all. But all of them found new life thanks to Gen Z.

Gen Z, because of the internet and streaming services making nearly all music ever released available at the click of a button or a shuffle of an algorithm, have uncovered some oldies that may have deserved more acclaim at the time. Now, these songs are performing better than they ever have. In this list we'll look at some of these old flops —some of which saw light peaks but never fully remained in the broader zeitgeist — that have found new legs online thanks to Gen Z. We cover remembered acts like The Smiths, as well as some artists you may not yet know.