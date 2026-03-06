5 Songs Featured In EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert That Define The Untamed Spirit Of Rock And Roll

The songs showcased in the 2026 film, EPiC: "Elvis Presley in Concert," demonstrate exactly why Presley became the personification of rock 'n' roll. Overseen by "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis Presley in Concert" features presumed lost footage from "Elvis: That's the Way it Is" and "Elvis on Tour," painstakingly restored, edited, and digitally juiced to create an authentic concert experience that's both immersive and dreamlike. If Luhrmann aimed to show contemporary audiences what a powerful and electric force Presley live could be, he effectively managed the task. Grunge attended an advance screening and was in awe of Elvis' energy and his almost otherworldly connection to the music — from his physical movement onstage to the behind-the-scenes jam sessions.

Even the most jaded fans would agree that the film gives new meaning to Elvis' title as "The King," deconstructing what once felt like a cliché and revealing the raw current of rock 'n' roll coursing through him during this iconic moment of time in Las Vegas. These archives reflect the best parts of Elvis — and that story is told in spectacular color. "Elvis Presley in Concert" features songs from the King's entire career, performed in the bombastic, showy style he thoroughly embraced in the '70s. But the sheen and grandiosity can't mask the pure, gritty, rock energy inside. Here are five songs that we think stand out from EPiC: "Elvis Presley in Concert" because they capture the essence of all-American rock 'n' roll.