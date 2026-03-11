The 5 Worst Jingles By Classic Artists

Rock music has always existed at the intersection of art and commerce. While there remain those rockers who have steadfastly refused big paydays to promote products, there are also many who have succumbed to the financial temptation. A partial list includes Bob Dylan (who appeared in a somewhat baffling commercial for Victoria's Secret lingerie), David Bowie and Tina Turner (who teamed up for a 1987 TV spot for Pepsi), and even John Lydon, with the erstwhile Johnny Rotten performing a Sex Pistols-style cover of "Route 66" to sell Mountain Dew. Then, of course, there have been songwriters who've utilized their talents to write commercial jingles — and, in hindsight, some of these now sound embarrassing-bordering-on-cringeworthy.

While he went on to become one of the music industry's biggest stars, Barry Manilow began his career by writing jingles for the likes of McDonald's, Band-Aid, and Manilow's all-time greatest hit, the still-used jingle for State Farm. Listening to those jingles today, it's clear that Manilow had a real knack for it.

That hasn't always been the case. When we considered the most terrible jingles produced by rock artists over the years, a few emerged as being the absolute bottom of the barrel due to various factors, ranging from musical clumsiness to sheer weirdness. From the heavy metal pioneers who sang about anti-perspirant to the rock legends who pocketed a few bucks by shilling for breakfast cereal, read on to discover the five worst jingles by classic artists.