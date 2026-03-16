5 Songs From 1968 That Define Rock History

The five songs from 1968 that define rock history were shaped by that tumultuous year. Rock 'n' roll was transitioning to hard rock like Steppenwolf's charging "Born To Be Wild." Extravagant showmanship grew more extreme, with Arthur Brown performing "Fire" in a flaming, horned helmet. Psychedelia either receded or hung on as a thematic thread in heavier blues-based bands like The Jimi Hendrix Experience. That power trio's extraordinary guitarist helped foster the era's emphasis on instrumental mastery.

Rock also responded to the year's social and political dissent, which sent shockwaves through the world. As The Doors protested the Vietnam War and James Brown embraced racial equality, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones arguably felt compelled to address the year's divisive political climate. We maintain that 1968 was the year that rock became harder, heavier, darker, more virtuosic, and more political — and once those forces rattled and invigorated the genre, they could not be pushed back into Pandora's box.

Reverberations from 1968's most impactful rock songs are with us today. Steppenwolf's hard-rocking assault presaged heavy metal, and Arthur Brown's dark theatrics spawned shock rock. The year's heavy blues rock retains its relevance today with groups like The Black Keys, Hendrix's virtuosity inspired guitarists like Joe Satriani, and the genre's increasing politicization sparked its maturity. In 1968, when the world seemed to catch fire, the year's most influential rock did far more than address the issues, hopes, and fears of the day. It sowed the seeds of today's modern rock.