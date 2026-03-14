The 5 Best Song Openers Of '70s Classic Rock

Though everyone's heard a million times to not judge a book by its cover, and by extension, a song by its first few notes or a movie by its first scene, it's only natural. Serious fans will, of course, let a song speak entirely before coming to conclusions, but snap judgments are hard to avoid. Thankfully, these rock tracks don't leave any room for doubt.

The classic rock of the '70s is filled with stellar songs. Some take some time to develop into masterpieces. Others — which we'll take on in this list — grip listeners from the very beginning. We'll tackle some memorable bands, solo acts, and musicians you certainly remember that cemented these masterpieces immediately. The songs below have some memorable factor in their opening, whether that's a memorable guitar lick, vocal melody, lyric, or anything else of note. As great as they are as a whole, the immediate hook in each places them among the best of classic rock when it comes to setting the scene.