Classic Singers Whose Songs Hit No. 1 Shortly After They Died

It's a rare but tragic occurrence in the otherwise joyful world of pop music: A musician dies right at the peak of their fame, and then their most recent single goes to No. 1 on the chart. Topping the Hot 100 is both a professional triumph and a dream fulfilled for many artists, but a handful of singers and songwriters — iconic, legendary, and groundbreaking ones at that — didn't get to enjoy it because of an extremely untimely or early death.

Such musician deaths were so unexpected that they were working on new music in the weeks and days before they died in accidents, from the effects of substance abuse, or murder. That can create a sad and unique confluence of events — the artists had a hot single ready to rise up the charts, and the collective outpouring of grief from fans took it over the top and all the way to No. 1. It's only ever happened a relative few times in music history, and with these four legendary artists of the '60s and '70s. Here are some classic singers who died just before their songs went to No. 1.