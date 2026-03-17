Musicians Who Self-Produced Their Own Albums Only To Crash And Burn

Whether caused by hubris, incompetence, or good intentions gone awry, the rock landscape is littered with talented musicians whose forays into self-produced albums were critically lambasted, took a commercial nosedive, or both. In other words, they crashed and burned. As an added injury, many of these albums also failed miserably in other goals, such as establishing a new musical direction or making longtime fans see them in a new light.

It probably stung all the more because these artists tried to emerge from the shadows of producers who forged their sound: The Stranglers' Hugh Cornwell set out without the help of producer Martin Rushent; Be Bop Deluxe's Bill Nelson forged ahead without Roy Thomas Baker; The Dead Boys' Stiv Bators proceeded without producer-rock singer Genya Ravan, and the Rolling Stones split with Andrew Loog Oldham.

Maybe these musicians believed they were stepping into the spotlight they believed they deserved. Instead, they blundered into the harsh glare of failure. It's perhaps the inevitable result when an acclaimed, commercially successful, and ambitious artist undertakes a self-produced album when there is no one to rein them in. Sadly, and somewhat predictably, the results are often cringeworthy.