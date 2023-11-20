The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Joe Strummer

The Clash was first and foremost a punk band. And that goes for the group's attitude, lyrical subject matter, and often gritty sound. As the band's longest-lasting lead singer, main songwriter, and guitarist, Joe Strummer wielded a lot of influence on the Clash's music, often angry, political tirades calling out corruption, inequality, and injustice in the band's native U.K. and around the world. Strummer carried on those themes in his solo work and his later band, the Mescaleros.

While songs by the Clash like "Know Your Rights," "London Calling," and "I'm So Bored with the U.S.A." dealt overtly with macro-political problems and global sadness, Strummer knew tragedy and heartbreak in his personal life. He very likely poured all of the pain endured by death and destruction into the music that made him so famous and beloved. Here's a look at the saddest and most unenviable moments in the life of Joe Strummer.