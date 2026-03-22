Cassette Tape Sales Have Skyrocketed — And '80s-Inspired TV Shows Might Be Why

It was fun to pop a cassette in a Walkman and hear the signature click, wasn't it? Then you pop on your spongy-eared headphones, press the plastic "play" button, let the tape roll, and eventually rewind and repeat. Until the tape wears out because of wear, tear, and magnetic deterioration, that is. But no matter. Thanks to a resurgence in cassette popularity, others can experience the same, especially younger folks. And TV shows have played a hand in that resurgence.

Starting roughly with "The Americans" and "The Goldbergs" (which both aired in 2013) and continuing all the way through the final season of "Stranger Things" in 2025, the rise of cassette popularity goes hand in hand with the rise in popularity of '80s-based TV shows. This cassette boom isn't coming from folks who lived through the '80s, however, but from Gen Z (born 1997 to 2012) and its nostalgia for a time it never experienced. They've driven total cassette sales in the U.S. from a mere 50,000 units in 2014 to about 436,000 in 2023 (per Industry Previews). In turn, this has spawned an entire mini-industry of retro hardware and inspired artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and even old-schoolers like Metallica, to release their music on cassette.

TV shows themselves make the perfect vehicle for delivering music to people. After all, they tie the feelings of certain songs to specific characters and scenes right along with all the '80s products, fashion, car models, home design, etc., you could ask for. Aside from "The Americans," "The Goldbergs," and our heavy hitter, "Stranger Things," we've also got series like "Cobra Kai" and "GLOW" to thank for helping to bring cassettes back.