We'll Never Understand How This 1999 Red Hot Chili Peppers Banger Failed To Hit No. 1

It had been one hot minute before the funk rock machine known as the Red Hot Chili Peppers released "Californication" in 1999. The record peaked at the No. 3 position on the Billboard 200, staying on the charts for a jaw-dropping 108 weeks and confirming RHCP's place as one of the most important rock bands of the 1990s. Heck, even the hit single "Scar Tissue" picked up a Grammy Award. But do you know which famous song from this album hardly made a dent on the charts? The title track, "Californication."

Released as a single in 2000 and centered around what California actually sells to the dreamers, "Californication" peaked at No. 69 — an ironic number considering what the group often sings about — on the Billboard Hot 100. In comparison, "Scar Tissue" and "Otherside" hit the ninth and 14th spots, respectively.

It's unfathomable to think that "Californication" couldn't even match the performance of the other singles, since it's established itself as a quintessential RHCP song. Both Kerrang and Rolling Stone heralded it as the band's best song ever, and as of early 2026, it also has over 1.9 billion streams on Spotify alone. Mind you, this was the era when people were singing along to nonsense like Kid Rock's "Bawitdaba," so maybe there was something in the water that affected musical taste.