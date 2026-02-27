Kid Rock's Rock Discography Is Full Of Flop Songs

Kid Rock doesn't exactly make it hard to make fun of him. Ever since the rap-country rocker caught the public's ear with "Bawitdaba" off of 1998's "Devil Without a Cause," he has been the easiest musician to accuse of writing trashy, terrible, low-effort, low-skill garbage that boosts his wife-beater-wearing image as much as it degrades listeners' intelligence. But not all of his songs are bad, right? Well, some of them are. Okay, lots of them are — Kid Rock's discography is flush full of flops mixed with occasional hits.

Case in point: Kid Rock released three entire albums before "Devil Without a Cause," from 1990 to 1996. Kid Rock diehards (there's bound to be a few) might know this, but what about the rest of us? Exactly. That means three albums' worth of commercial flops. And "Bawitdaba"? No matter that it got Kid Rock on the map, and no matter that its album sold over 11 million copies — the song never breached the Billboard Hot 100. At the same time, nine of Kid Rock's albums have made it to the Top 10 in the Billboard 200. The highest of these was 2007's "Rock n Roll Jesus" (No. 1), while his highest song was the 2002 Sheryl Crow/Allison Moorer duet, "Picture" (No. 4). All in all, this extremely odd chart composition points to Kid Rock's flash-in-the-pan fame and staunch, core fan base. Indeed, he's got over 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

But alas, Kid Rock produced more songs that failed to chart or make an impression on fans. From his early "Black Chick, White Guy" to mid-career schmaltzfests like "Amen" and the recent, profoundly terrible "Don't Tell Me How to Live," each era of Rock's discography is littered with garbage. Here are the worst offenders.