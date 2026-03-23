The Worst Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Snubs Are Pure Rage Bait For Fans
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is one of the gold standards for rock musicians, a top honor earned only after a career of significant innovation, success, and influence. The prestigious institution has been inducting members for 40-plus years, and in that time, hundreds of the all-time rock greats have made the list. In general, the committee that selects the nominees has seemed intentional and strategic in its choices, like dedicating its first years almost solely to rock's forebears like Chuck Berry and Fats Domino before quickly expanding out to the genre's most evergreen icons like The Beatles and Bob Dylan. Sometimes, however, perfectly eligible and deserving rockers are left in the dust, year after year.
For this list, we're excluding any artists on the ballot at the time of writing, as well as musicians who, although worthy of the honor, are already inducted as part of some other act. Even with those restrictions, there are a mountain of rockers whose fans are left banging their heads against the wall, year after year, after recognizing the band's legacy and wishing the Hall of Fame would do the same. From the long list of artists who deserve that crowning achievement, whether by financial success or lasting musical influence, here are the worst Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snubs that are pure rage bait for music fans.
Boston
One of the most surprising exclusions from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is the band Boston. The group is known both for being prolific hitmakers in the '70s and '80s and for frontman Tom Scholz's auteur-like devotion to perfecting the act's sound and even recording technology. Scholz famously recorded almost the entirety of Boston's self-titled debut album himself, playing the majority of its instruments, producing it, engineering it, and even building his own novel piece of gear to get the guitar sound right.
That album, repeatedly deemed one of the best debuts in rock music, produced some of the great classic rock staples. Indeed, it's hard to imagine a classic rock radio station going more than a couple of hours without putting on "More Than a Feeling." More than anything, what feels most infuriating about Boston's exclusion from the Hall of Fame is that the band just "is" classic rock, through and through. The group is a huge part of its DNA, even credited as pioneering the adult-oriented rock subgenre, and it's an absolute necessity as an inductee. The committee may be taking its time and just movin' along, but either way, we fans won't forget about Boston after they've been gone.
The New York Dolls
As we mentioned, during its first two years, and to a lesser extent the next four or so after that, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was very careful in making sure its first honorees represented the genre's roots. The committee has since continued to recognize early pioneers of different rock genres for their formative contributions. And yet, after 40 years of nominees, the lineup still lacks one of the key players in the formation of both punk rock and glam metal: the New York Dolls.
The Dolls first became eligible for the Hall of Fame in 1999, and despite a nomination soon after in 2001 and two others down the road, the band has still never made its way in. For fans of the Dolls, the most rage-inducing aspect of their snub is that so many groups that've cited the Dolls as direct — even heavy — influences have long-since become inductees. The New York Dolls was there at the legendary CBGB club in New York as the '70s began, playing one of the largest roles in spawning the emerging punk rock scene. Likewise, the act's iconoclastic use of makeup and drag inspired countless bands to follow suit during glam rock's '80s heyday. Every year, as more and more groups that took their cues from the New York Dolls enter the Hall of Fame, it becomes increasingly hard to justify the band's absence.
The Pixies
It would be fair to say that the Pixies is not a household name, but only in decidedly mainstream households. The legendary Massachusetts alt-rock band was instrumental in creating the soft-verse-hard-chorus style that came to dominate music in the '90s and beyond, as well as heavily influencing later icons like Nirvana and Radiohead. In short: The Pixies is one of those acts that your favorite rock band probably loves and tries to emulate, which is why it's hard to imagine why it still hasn't made it into the Hall of Fame, despite being eligible since 2013.
As reported by Far Out Magazine, David Bowie once said that he considered the Pixies "just about the most compelling music outside of Sonic Youth in the entire '80s." Kurt Cobain once admitted to Rolling Stone that in writing "Smells Like Teen Spirit," he "was basically trying to rip off the Pixies." In an interview with The New York Times, Dave Grohl once called the Pixies "undoubtedly one of the most influential groups of the new rock generation" and "the coolest American band since, well, possibly ever." The band is a huge reason that guitar rock sounds the way it does today, and the fact that it has never even been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is definitely rage bait.
Phish
It's rare that any rock subgenre has a clearly defined hierarchy in terms of its most famous and beloved groups. Jam bands do, though, and although Phish has never sat at the top — certainly, that title has always gone to the Grateful Dead — the act is a pretty obvious second place. Phish is fundamental to the jam band scene and, by extension, the psychedelic/experimental music scene at large. So much so that the act redefined the concert experience and created an entire subculture that considers Phish concerts a lifestyle.
Phish received its first nomination in 2025 and failed to earn an induction, prompting Rolling Stone to reply with what all of the group's reverent fans were thinking: "Phish Didn't Get Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. WTF?" The article lays out the ironclad case for Phish's induction, and yet the sentiment still bears repeating as years go by without it ever happening. Aside from maybe (and only maybe) the Insane Clown Posse's Juggalos, Phish's Phishheads are likely the most devoted, consistent fan base in all of rock music. And fittingly for a group whose fans see them dozens, even hundreds, of times, Phish is one of the highest-grossing live acts of the last few decades. Even if all of the concert experience were stripped away, you'd still be left with a band with tremendous musical talent and a long catalog of great albums, a band more than worthy of the Hall of Fame.
The Smiths
When it comes to The Smiths, it's hard to separate any critique of the band from critiques of frontman Morrissey, of which there have been a great many (here are all the messed-up details). Since finding fame in the mid-'80s, the singer has never managed to avoid controversy for long, popping up in the news cycle regularly for one belief of his or another. Regardless of how right or wrong he may be, his personality has left a clear mark on The Smiths' reputation. Whether or not that's part of why the band has never made it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the reason certainly isn't the quality of the group's music or its influence on rock history, which is monumental.
A number of publications have called The Smiths one of the most important British acts in history, and there is a mountain of interviews with other legends citing it as a direct influence that support the claim. Johnny Marr's distinctly effervescent guitar style, one that perfectly countered Morrissey's often-dour lyrics, has been cited in and of itself as a major influence on Britpop and British rock throughout the decades since the act's dissolution in the '70s. Morrissey's lyrics, too, are perpetually cited by fellow songwriters as influences thanks to their perceptiveness and poeticism. As a band, The Smiths has done more for indie and alternative rock than almost any other, and how the group has not been in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since it first became eligible in 2009 is beyond us.