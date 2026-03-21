Chuck Norris Sang The Eyes Of A Ranger Theme Song — But His First Choice Was This Country Legend

Martial artist. Action star. Musician? As it turns out, the legendary Chuck Norris could do it all and then some. Not only did he put on his cowboy hat to keep law and order as Cordell Walker in "Walker, Texas Ranger," but he also sang the show's catchy, so-bad-it's-good theme song, "Eyes of a Ranger."

Everyone knows that Chuck Norris was strong, but not many people realize he had the rock-solid vocal pipes to pull off such a stellar country tune. According to Norris' comments to Us Weekly in 2025, he wanted someone else to do the track initially, saying, "I wanted Randy Travis to sing the theme song, 'The Eyes of a Ranger,' but CBS insisted that I had to sing it."

As per Norris, the decision was made for him to "rap in the style of Johnny Cash." The track turned into a hit among the audience and scored an accolade. The network was so happy with the reception to the track that it organized a New Year's Eve musical performance for the actor to strut his stuff. It goes to show that Chuck Norris didn't do music; music lived through Chuck Norris.