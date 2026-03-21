Chuck Norris Sang The Eyes Of A Ranger Theme Song — But His First Choice Was This Country Legend
Martial artist. Action star. Musician? As it turns out, the legendary Chuck Norris could do it all and then some. Not only did he put on his cowboy hat to keep law and order as Cordell Walker in "Walker, Texas Ranger," but he also sang the show's catchy, so-bad-it's-good theme song, "Eyes of a Ranger."
Everyone knows that Chuck Norris was strong, but not many people realize he had the rock-solid vocal pipes to pull off such a stellar country tune. According to Norris' comments to Us Weekly in 2025, he wanted someone else to do the track initially, saying, "I wanted Randy Travis to sing the theme song, 'The Eyes of a Ranger,' but CBS insisted that I had to sing it."
As per Norris, the decision was made for him to "rap in the style of Johnny Cash." The track turned into a hit among the audience and scored an accolade. The network was so happy with the reception to the track that it organized a New Year's Eve musical performance for the actor to strut his stuff. It goes to show that Chuck Norris didn't do music; music lived through Chuck Norris.
Chuck Norris gave the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot his blessing
Anyone who grew up in the '90s will remember that "Walker, Texas Ranger" was a staple of TV at the time. From 1993 to 2001, the show aired for nine seasons, with a TV movie following in 2005. "Walker, Texas Ranger" became synonymous with Chuck Norris — to the point in which it would have been heresy to see any version of the program without him.
But Hollywood loves its challenges and to see how far it can push its boundaries. In 2021, a reboot titled "Walker," starring "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, arrived. Immediately, everyone's thoughts were: what does Chuck Norris think of this?
According to Padalecki, Norris gave the thumbs-up. "He did have to give his blessing," Padalecki told "Good Morning America." "He helped create the original version, and so he still co-owns it. He didn't have any problem with it, thank goodness, because I don't want to mess with Chuck Norris." Makes sense, since Chuck Norris is a true karate champion. "Walker" aired for four seasons — but let's be real here for a second, it wasn't even fit to shine the boots of the original show. Plus, it's a bummer that the "Eyes of the Ranger" theme was nowhere to be found here.