How Strong Is Chuck Norris?

Does everyone remember those Chuck Norris memes from the internet's far more innocent mid-2000s days? "Death once had a near-Chuck experience," "Chuck drinks napalm to fight heartburn," "A cobra bit Chuck Norris' leg — after five days of excruciating pain, the cobra died," and so forth? It's not exactly clear where these jokes got started, but a thread of intrepid Redditors points to Vin Diesel memes on old-school Something Awful forums that pivoted to Norris. Others point to "Walker, Texas Ranger" era (1993 to 2001) offline jokes that migrated online, or even a running gag on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." It was all done in good fun — and with an obvious dash of love.

Advertisement

So the question begs: Is Chuck really all that? How strong is he? "Strong" is a vague, terribly defined word, but let's start with the basics: Is Chuck physically strong? Well, at 84 years old in 2024, he still worked out, boxed, and said that he feels like he's 48, so that's a yes. Besides, we've all seen, say, that legendary fight between Norris and Bruce Lee in 1972's " The Way of the Dragon," right?

More importantly, Norris was a six-time World Professional Middleweight Karate Champion. He was also the first person inducted into the Black Belt Hall of Fame in 1968, the HoF's Instructor of the Year in 1975, and Competitor of the Year in 1977. He is also the founder of the United Fighting Arts Federation and has numerous black belts. Besides all of that, Norris is an Air Force veteran. So yeah, let's say Chuck Norris is "strong" in a whole bunch of ways.

Advertisement