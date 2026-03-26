5 Chart-Crushing Songs That Deserved To Flop

Over the decades, fiendish fan ignorance has sent some absolute clunkers to the top of the charts. Sometimes it's a sub-par track from an established band that gets undeserved bonus points for being by an artist known to have produced better work, such as the Beatles or the legendary Chuck Berry. Other times it's a novelty gimmick that rises on the strength of being about adultery or a half-hearted naughty pun. Put these grade-inflating tactics together with underdeveloped and trite lyrics, and you've got a gold or platinum record that, under the glitz, still stinks like a week-old tuna melt.

For our examples, we've selected songs that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, yet were lacking in some musical quality that such high-achievers typically possess. And while we wouldn't expect a classic Beatles song, say, to flop so hard as to languish at the bottom of the charts, these entries ought not to have come close to No. 1. Whether it be inane lyrics, hodgepodge compositions, rapidly dated attempts to cash in on the zeitgeist, or all of the above, we think these songs say more about the fickle tastes of the public than the skills of the musicians who profited from them.