In 1966, Wild Thing Became A Generation's Garage Rock Anthem — And It Happened By Accident

Songwriter Chip Taylor, who died away in March 2026, only intended to write a simple rock song when asked to do so in 1965. Yet his guitar parts, plus some whistles, are how we wound up with the accidental garage rock hit, 1966's "Wild Thing" from the Troggs. Taylor was primarily a country songwriter at the time, but fellow musician Gerry Granahan asked him to pen a track for an upcoming band called the Wild Ones. Just a few hours later, Taylor was in the recording studio putting the song to tape.

We say accidental because the Wild Ones didn't do the tune justice. "It's a nice little record," Taylor said of the original version (via CNN), "but it isn't that stark, nasty blast in your face." It only took a few months for the Troggs' manager, Larry Page, to come across Taylor's demo while assembling some tracks for his band. Thus, "Wild Thing" became not only a colossal hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the very name of the Troggs' 1966 debut album.

That's because "Wild Thing" sounds exactly like what it is: a song written by a dude who bashed away at his guitar for a handful of minutes to produce a largely three-chord (Amaj, Dmaj, Emaj), ultra-repetitive song that every beginner could play and every rebellious youth could get behind. It's basically a proto-punk track, and that's why it works.