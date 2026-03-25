In 1966, Wild Thing Became A Generation's Garage Rock Anthem — And It Happened By Accident
Songwriter Chip Taylor, who died away in March 2026, only intended to write a simple rock song when asked to do so in 1965. Yet his guitar parts, plus some whistles, are how we wound up with the accidental garage rock hit, 1966's "Wild Thing" from the Troggs. Taylor was primarily a country songwriter at the time, but fellow musician Gerry Granahan asked him to pen a track for an upcoming band called the Wild Ones. Just a few hours later, Taylor was in the recording studio putting the song to tape.
We say accidental because the Wild Ones didn't do the tune justice. "It's a nice little record," Taylor said of the original version (via CNN), "but it isn't that stark, nasty blast in your face." It only took a few months for the Troggs' manager, Larry Page, to come across Taylor's demo while assembling some tracks for his band. Thus, "Wild Thing" became not only a colossal hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the very name of the Troggs' 1966 debut album.
That's because "Wild Thing" sounds exactly like what it is: a song written by a dude who bashed away at his guitar for a handful of minutes to produce a largely three-chord (Amaj, Dmaj, Emaj), ultra-repetitive song that every beginner could play and every rebellious youth could get behind. It's basically a proto-punk track, and that's why it works.
Spontaneous lyrics, simple music, and a raw demo led to an accidental hit
We can all recite the main lyrics to "Wild Things": "Wild thing / You make my heart sing / You make everything groovy / Wild thing." Make sure to hold the "oo" in groovy and you've pretty much got it. As it turns out, those lyrics were just as accidental — or at least unplanned — as everything else about the song. Songwriter Chip Taylor had a habit of ad-libbing lyrics at the mic, hence the whistle in his demo version, which was partially used to cover up Taylor's delays as he thought of the next lines to sing. But the whole thing happened so seamlessly, so stream-of-consciousness, that Taylor said decades later that "'Wild Thing' still gives me the chills" (via The Guardian).
For their part, the Troggs dug Taylor's song. It was roughshod, raw, and irrepressible — garage music, in other words. In equally raw fashion, the band recorded "Wild Thing" (and "With a Girl Like You" from their debut) in about 45 minutes, not knowing where the song would go.
The Troggs released "Wild Thing" in 1966, one year before 1967's wild Summer of Love, three years before 1969's Woodstock, and at the very beginning of rock's turn towards proggy complexities (The Who, Pink Floyd, King Crimson, Yes, etc.). This makes "Wild Thing" something of a perfectly-timed anomaly, as well as an exceedingly simple, fun, singable, and almost throwback track (think "You Really Got Me" by The Kinks, later covered by Van Halen), all of which no doubt contributed to its unexpected success.