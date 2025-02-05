The True Story Behind Van Halen's Cover Of You Really Got Me By The Kinks

In October 1977, guitar impresario Eddie Van Halen, along with his brother Alex on drums, vocalist David Lee Roth, and bassist Michael Anthony, went into Sunset Sound recording studio in Los Angeles with producer Ted Templeton. They quickly knocked out 25 tunes, some in one take. One of these was the Kinks' hit "You Really Got Me" from the British band's 1964 debut album, written by lead singer and rhythm guitar player Ray Davies. Van Halen eventually pared their self-titled debut album down to 11 songs, and among the keepers was the Kinks tune.

When Templeton and their label Warner Brothers released the Kinks' cover as Van Halen's first single, the band was disappointed. They felt one of their originals would have been a better choice, but the band was never the same after "You Really Got Me." The song, which introduced Eddie's unique finger tapping playing style, caught fire. Not long after it hit the airwaves in late January 1978, the track reached the Top 40 charts in both America and the United Kingdom. From that moment on, Van Halen would forever be connected to the song. Interestingly, though, the band's relationship with "You Really Got Me" predates not only their first album but even the band's name.