5 Classic Rock Stars Accused Of Indefensible Bandmate Betrayals

He may be considered the patron saint of classic rock today, but Paul McCartney's career has not been without controversy. When the Beatles split back in 1970, the band's bassist and co-songwriter was persona non grata for legions of fans who believed he had stabbed the other members of the Fab Four in the back.

The apparent betrayal came on April 9 of that year, when McCartney was promoting the release of his self-titled debut solo album. At the suggestion of his assistant Peter Brown, McCartney had written answers to a list of questions about his new record and the future of the Beatles. While he stopped short of saying the Beatles as a band was over, he admitted that he was planning no new Beatles releases in the future and declared the end of his songwriting partnership with John Lennon. It was a shock to his fans and bandmates, with Lennon accusing McCartney of exploiting the collapse of the band to provide press for his solo career. McCartney later sued his bandmates in an attempt to dissolve their contract with manager Allen Klein, muddying his reputation further.

Some fans devised other potential reasons for the breakup of the band, such as the apparently malign influence of Lennon's second wife, Yoko Ono, with it later being revealed that Lennon had announced he intended to leave the band as early as 1969. But as the decades passed, a more nuanced understanding of the Beatles' breakup came to light. The band was suffering from a lack of direction, addiction, exhaustion, and management issues that together brought the Beatles to an end. McCartney, meanwhile, has been largely forgiven for the manner in which he launched his solo career.