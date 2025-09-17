What Slash's Former Bandmates Have To Say About Him

The heart of Guns N' Roses was the fruitful musical partnership between guitarist Slash and lead singer and primary songwriter Axl Rose. The latter previously toiled in Los Angeles for a long time, seeking a collaborator like Slash. "I saw all these people trying to be Eddie Van Halen. And it took five years to find somebody who played more from the heart rather than just trying to be the fastest and trying to do this and that to be a big rock star," Rose said in a 1988 interview (via Reddit). "He'll be very quiet most of the time and won't let a lot of himself out until he picks up the guitar, and then his heart and soul seems to pour out through the guitar."

After not playing together and being out of contact for about two decades, Rose and Slash reunited for a Guns N' Roses tour in 2016. It would mark the first time the guitarist would play music that Rose recorded without him, namely tracks from the 2008 album "Chinese Democracy." "I didn't have to tell Slash anything about working on the 'Chinese' songs or how to play them. He just embraced them and worked really hard, and I had no idea how they were going to sound," Rose said at The China Exchange (via YouTube) in 2016.