In April 1983, just as Metallica was about to start recording its first album, the seminal "Kill 'Em All," in New York City, the rest of the band woke up guitarist Dave Mustaine and told him he was fired. Mustaine co-founded the groundbreaking heavy metal band in 1981 and wrote several of the songs that would appear on the first album. But his unpredictable and sometimes violent behavior when intoxicated led James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and Cliff Burton to replace him with a new guitarist, Kirk Hammett. They stuck Mustaine on a Greyhound bus back to California and washed their hands of him. Metallica would go on to sell more than 182 million records.

Mustaine would then found another band, Megadeth, which went on to sell 50 million records. In early 2026, Megadeth hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 with a self-titled album, but the singer and guitarist never got over his split with Metallica. "Do I wish it was 1982 all over again, and you guys woke me up and say, 'Hey, Dave, you know what? You need to go to AA?' Yeah, I'd give anything for that chance," Mustaine would tell Ulrich during a therapy session that was filmed for the 2004 documentary "Metallica: Some Kind of Monster."

More than 40 years on, Mustaine is still angry about his abrupt ejection from Metallica, continuing to discuss it in interviews through early 2026.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).